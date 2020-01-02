Thrilling music at Hastings Sinfonia’s Winter Concert

Hastings Sinfonia’s Winter Concert offers music by Beethoven, Puccini, Elgar and other brilliant composers next month.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 1 (7.30pm), at St John the Evangelist, Brittany Road, St Leonards-on-Sea.

Tickets cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door. Under 18s can get in for free but a ticket is required. Visit the Tourist Information Office, Aquila House, Hastings; call the TicketSource booking line on 0333 6663366; or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/hastingssinfonia.

A spokesperson said: “The Hastings Sinfonia Orchestra is very excited to welcome back Daniel Rainey to perform the much-loved violin concerto by Beethoven in this special year celebrating 250 years since Beethoven’s birth.

In addition, the programme will include: Romeo and Juliet by Gounod, In Days Gone By by Polo Piatti, Musetta’s Waltz by Puccini, Symphonic Variations by Franck, Sabre Dance by Khachaturian and the Enigma Variation Finale by Elgar. In addition we will be performing the premiere of ‘Chuff’ by Gary Judd – a piece inspired by Gary’s happy memories of visits to Hastings with his family and the rides on the miniature and funicular railways. This piece has kindly been dedicated to the Hastings Sinfonia.”

The soloists will be Howard Southern (piano), Thomasin Trezise (soprano) and Polo Piatti (piano).

The orchestra is working with the Sara Lee Trust. This Sussex charity offers free psychological and therapeutic support to people in Hastings and Rother who are affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

The Hastings Sinfonia Orchestra features superb professional and amateur musicians from Sussex. The conductor is opera specialist Derek Carden and the leader is professional violinist and teacher Peter Fields. The artistic director is composer Polo Piatti.

Find out more about Hastings Sinfonia at www.hastingssinfonia.com or follow the orchestra on Facebook and Twitter.

Absurd Person Singular by Alan Ayckbourn: festive fun in February? Click here to read more.

Judy Collins and The James Taylor Quartet in Hastings. Click here to read more.

Brilliant young artists perform at Glynde Place next year. Click here to read more.

5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche: BLODS Little Theatre. Click here to read more.