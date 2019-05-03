Tony Kofi celebrates ‘Cannonball’ Adderley at Jazz Hastings

British jazz saxophonist Tony Kofi, a former Best Instrumentalist in the BBC Jazz Awards, will be headlining at the next Jazz Hastings session on May 7 at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade with his new show A Portrait of Cannonball.

It’s a loving celebration of the jazz giant (in every sense) Julian ‘Cannnonball’ Adderley, which traces the explosive music of the legendary Cannonball from his first session as leader in 1955 through work with MilesDavis to the soul-jazz of the late 1960s.

Tony Kofi is a British multi-instrumentalist who plays alto, baritone, soprano and tenor saxophones and the flute. He has established himself as a musician, teacher and composer of huge authority. He currently leads a number of his own bands, including the Monk Liberation Front, a quartet dedicated to the music of Thelonious Monk.

The Financial Times said: “Tony Kofi’s full-bodied sound, clear articulation and committed attack , carry the immediacy and impact of the established masters of the jazz saxophone...his improvisations...tell stories and have emotional purpose”.

Playing with him for this evening will be Jazz Hastings regulars John Donaldson on piano, Simon Thorpe on bass and Spike Wells on drums.

Doors will open at 7.45 for an 8.30 start. Tickets are £10 on the door, with admission for under 18s just £3.