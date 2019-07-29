Vintage rock ’n’ roll from Jerry Lee Lewis to The Beatles

Lipstick On Your Collar, the ’50s and ’60s extravaganza, is heading to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Saturday, August 24 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson for the concert said: “From the birth of rock ’n’ roll through to the Beat Group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, expect tight harmonies, excellent vocals and plenty of dancing in the aisles.

Lipstick On Your Collar

“The show will include hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black, Sandi Shaw and many more musical legends.

“Taking inspiration from the iconic fashion and style of the time and performed by a full live band, the two hour show will take audiences on a fun-filled musical journey through the years from ‘Rock Around The Clock’ and the birth of rock ’n’ roll in 1955, through to the Beatles and the resulting British Invasion in 1964, with accompanying nostalgic video footage throughout.”

Lead singer Nicola Seeking-Smith said: “Our band contains some of the country’s top musicians and singers, all of whom are massive fans of the era so we’re extremely proud of the show.

“The ’50s and ’60s are such an iconic period of time and we hope that our portrayal of this fantastic music will have people singing along and dancing in the aisles.”

Tickets cost £24-£25. Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Also at White Rock Theatre

Be Bop A Lula is at the venue on Friday, August 23 (7.30pm).

Tickets for the production cost £12.50-£25.50.

A spokesperson said: “The West End smash hit comes to town starring five giants of rock ’n’ roll – Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison.

“In 1960 American rockers Eddie and Gene flew in from the States and were joined by British heartthrob Billy Fury for the UK’s very first multi-artist rock ’n’ roll tour.

“Reviewers were appalled by the onstage antics. Audiences screamed their approval. British youth culture was born.

“Relive these seminal concerts in the company of incredible singers and a band tighter than a pair of your tightest drainpipe trousers.”

