Wetherspoons, Bexhill is the venue for new VIP (Visually Impaired People) hub

Local charity Homecall is starting a new VIP (Visually Impaired People) hub and welcomes local residents to join them at their new drop-in coffee mornings at Wetherspoons, Bexhill.

Homecall’s scheme manager, Leah Norman says all are welcome. “This is a chance to get to know other visually impaired people, share information and find out about the latest gadgets and technology,” she said.

“Wetherspoon/Carling are funding this project for three months and free tea, coffee and biscuits will be provided.

The coffee mornings will be held at Wetherspoons, The Picture Playhouse, Bexhill on Thursdays starting on February 7. 10am – Noon.

Leah added: “Please come along on the 7th and you could be part of the promotional film which is great publicity for Homecall.”

Visit: www.homecall.co.uk