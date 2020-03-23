White Rock Theatre races to reschedule shows: coronavirus update

The White Rock Theatre in Hastings has closed its doors until at least April 26 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

But staff at the venue have been very busy rescheduling as many shows as possible and a list of dates has now appeared on whiterocktheatre.org.uk, and is being updated regularly.

A statement on the website reads: “Inevitably this will not be possible for all performances – and some shows will not be rescheduled. Performances where a decision has been made are listed below. We will be updating this list regularly – so please check back if a performance for which you hold tickets is not yet included. These procedures apply for all bookings made direct with the venue. If you booked through a third party agency (Ticketmaster, SeeTickets) please contact them directly.”

The rescheduled events so far

Sensational 60s Experience (March 19), rescheduled to April 8, 2021

Round The Horne (March 30), rescheduled to September 3, 2020

Jonathan Pie: Fake News 2020 (April 1), rescheduled to November 4, 2020

Herman’s Hermits rescheduled (April 3), rescheduled to April 18, 2021

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical (April 4), rescheduled to September 10, 2020

Hastings Beatles Day, rescheduled to April 11, 2021

The Elvis Years (April 9), rescheduled to January 30, 2021

Dom Joly (April 12), rescheduled to September 21, 2020

The Mikado (April 24-25), rescheduled to April 16-17, 2021

Francis Rossi: I Talk Too Much (May 3), rescheduled to March 29, 2021

Legends of Country (May 7), rescheduled to May 6, 2021

The Levellers (May 13), rescheduled to September 6, 2020

The South (May 14), rescheduled to November 15, 2020

Tropicana Nights (May 15), rescheduled to October 17, 2020

An Evening with Merrill Osmond (May 28), rescheduled to July 8, 2020

From Gold to Rio (May 30) ,rescheduled to May 8, 2021

Brothers In Song (June 4), rescheduled to February 11, 2021

Some Guys Have All the Luck (May 31) rescheduled to January 13, 2021

The Sound of Springsteen (June 5), rescheduled to July 26, 2020

Bye Bye Baby (June 6), rescheduled to September 17, 2020

Events that will not be rescheduled:

Viva La Coldplay (March 20)

Waiting For Godot (March 24-25)

Masters of the House (March 28)

T’Pau – Date (April 8)

The Mousetrap (April 27-May 2)

Thank You for the Music (May 9)

Vienna Festival Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty (May 26)

Now That’s What I Call Country (May 27)

Forbidden Nights (May 29)

People who cannot see the show on the new date can complete a request form on the website and the booking will be reimbursed through a voucher system. People who can attend the show on the new date do not need to take any action.

The venue has asked for theatregoers not to contact the box office by phone or in person to make it easier for the team to process all enquiries quickly.

“We’re facing real and very serious challenges,” said a White Rock Theatre spokesperson. “A number of customers have asked how they can help. The best way to do this is by waiving your right to reimbursement. If you wish to do this you should complete the request form and choose the ‘donate my voucher’ option. No voucher will be issued to you and the money you have already paid will be donated to Hastings White Rock to help us through these challenging times.”