Win an original painting at Battle art group’s exhibition

Battle and District Arts Group’s annual summer exhibition takes place at Battle Memorial Hall from Wednesday, July 31, to Saturday, August 10.

Entry is free and there will be a raffle for an original painting by Mark Fisher.

All proceeds will go to the Seaview charity – practical services for complex lives.

An arts group spokesperson said: “BDAG are very grateful to our sponsors who have been supporting this event for many years and also a public vote to choose their favourite art work. The prize for this is donated by Hastings Contemporary.

“This year we are also displaying 3D work and we have a 2020 calendar for sale with images of work from our members.

“Previous years have exhibited very fine pieces that have been contributed wholly by members of the group, which have been appreciated by hundreds of visitors.

“All art work is for sale and early viewing is advisable to secure a unique piece to love at home.”

For more information about monthly meetings, demonstrations, talks and becoming a member email bdag@hotmail.co.uk or visit www.battleartsgroup.co.uk.

