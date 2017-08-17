A-LEVEL RESULTS: Rye Studio School sees ‘fantastic’ results

Students at Rye Studio School once again achieved fantastic A-level and BTEC results this year.

The school said A-level grades continue to be above the average for East Sussex, with the vast majority achieving grades that place them in the top 20 per cent of all students in terms of progress from GCSE.

The creative arts subjects continue to lead the way, the school added, with outstanding results in creative media and textiles, particularly this year.

A spokesman for Rye Studio School said: “Of the 25 students in year 13, 10 achieved at least two A or Distinction grades - with five students gaining the top grades in all three of their qualifications.

“These results are a credit to staff and students working closely together throughout their time at Rye Studio School.

“We are proud of their achievements, which enable all to move on successfully from their time with us.”

