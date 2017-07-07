Affordable housing scheme recognised by heritage trust

An affordable housing scheme in Brede has been recognised at the Sussex Heritage Awards.

Ostlers Field won the Large Scale Residential category, with award judges describing it as “a rural exception site for low cost local housing” and “a well designed and constructed scheme”.

The development was ten years in the making, where project managers Hastoe Group worked with Rother District Council and Brede Parish Council – overcoming legal and site challenges along the way – to build 13 high quality affordable homes for local families.

The scheme was officially opened in May this year, with an apple tree planted for residents as part of the Hastoe Orchard scheme.

There were 26 Sussex Heritage Awards and 16 Highly Commended projects announced at the ceremony this year, recognising many fine examples of conservation, preservation and rejuvenation projects across Sussex.

Chairman Dr John Godfrey DL, who announced the awards at the 19th annual lunch, said: “While some projects have been highly visible and well-known, others might have attracted less attention without the establishment of the awards scheme, which the Trust now runs every year.

“We are delighted with the response to this year’s awards scheme, reflected in the large number of excellent entries received, and the judges’ comments confirm the high quality of much of the construction and conservation work now going on across Sussex.”

The ceremony was held at Pangdean Old Barn in Pyecombe on July 6.

Over the past 19 years Sussex Heritage Trust has presented more than 350 awards and the awards scheme is now established as the most prestigious architectural and conservation awards programme in Sussex.

For more information, visit www.sussexheritagetrust.com.

