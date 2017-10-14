Award for ‘most courageous’ teen

A student described as ‘the most courageous teenager you will meet’ has been crowned the Outstanding Young Person of the Month.

Thirteen-year-old Maisie Doswell has a very rare genetic disease called Myhres syndrome, a condition which can cause short stature, hearing and vision loss and limited joint mobility.

As a result of this, Maisie has a VP shunt fitted – also known as a brain drain – to ease the pressure on her brain, and she has undergone numerous operations during the last five years.

She has missed many years of school but has recently returned to Robertsbridge Community College to continue her studies. Maisie, who lives in Udimore, was nominated for the award by her mum, Karey Mason.

She said: “Maisie is the most courageous teenager you will meet. She never lets anything get her down and her ambition is amazing.

“She’s gone back to school and even though she struggles, she is determined to become something.

“She makes us so proud and the award couldn’t go to a more deserving and brave child.

“I also want to thank Robertsbridge Community College for all their support.”

The Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award is sponsored by Sussex Coast College Hastings and the Hastings Observer series.

The award is presented to someone aged 18 and under who has excelled in some way.

This could be in sport, their academic studies, or if they have performed an important role on a voluntary basis in their own home or the wider community.

Justin Rollings, head of marketing and communications at Sussex Coast College Hastings, said: “I admire Maisie’s determination to keep studying at school and do her very best, despite her health issues. She’s inspirational and I was delighted to present her with the award.”

As part of her award, Maisie will receive a complimentary meal for two and a £100 donation will be made to the Lion Ward at Kings College Hospital.

To nominate someone for the Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award, please email jenny@cobbpr.com with details of who you are nominating and the reasons why.