Battle ready for BBB10k race

The annual Battel Bonfire Boyes 10k race will return to town on Sunday (September 4).

The challenging, but fun, course means the race is ideal for beginners, fun runners or experienced 10k veterans.

Starting at 10am in Battle High Street, the runners will head up to the roundabout, turning around and going back down the High Street, along Lower Lake and turning into Powdermill Lane.

From here the race heads towards Catsfield before turning back towards Battle along Catsfield Road.

From here, runners head along North Trade Road to the finish line on the Abbey Green.

The course record is currently held by Darryl Hards with a time of 32:28, set in 2015.

Runners can enter on the day for £20, subject to availability.

The entry desk will open at 8.30am.

Before the main event, the mini race, open to runners aged nine to 14, will take place at 9.30am.

Participants can also enter on the day from 8.30am at a cost of £5 (cash only).

Motorists are being warned that Battle High Street will be closed to traffic between 9.20-9.40am and again between 9.50-10.20am.

Stop/go boards will operate from 10.30-11.15am.

Powdermill Lane will be closed to traffic between 10-10.45am.

