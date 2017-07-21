Battle street receives a new defibrillator

Have your say

A piece of life-saving equipment has been installed in a Battle street.

The hard work of Virgins Lane Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) coordinator, Amanda Kerr, to get a defibrillator installed in the street paid off when she contacted the Rotary Club of Senlac.

The club funded the cost and arranged the installation of the machine, which is now located at the entrance to Virgins Croft Allotments in Virgins Lane.

Amanda said it had been difficult to get positive help and added she had to contend with a number of responses, saying defibrillators should be in public places, rather than residential areas.

She added: “They are great in public places but there is also a need in residential areas.

“People have heart attacks at home as well.

“I had managed to raise some money but was so happy and pleased when the Rotary Club of Senlac offered all the money.

“We were able to provide the post and board.

“Neighbourhood Watch should be more than just watching other people’s houses, it should also be about doing things in the community.”

A member of the Neighbourhood Watch, Charles Piddock, praised Amanda’s efforts and said: “She was amazing, she worked so hard making phone calls, writing letters and her efforts have been rewarded. We could all benefit from this.”

The defibrillator was installed by the 1066 Community First Responders.

Team leader Adam Streatcher said: “Defibrillators save lives. Every minute lost in starting treatment is a 10 per cent less chance of survival.”

Geoff Gander, the defibrillator coordinator for the Rotary Club of Senlac, said: “The club has already funded three defibrillators in Bexhill, one in Hastings and have agreed to fund another for the community of Bodiam where the club’s annual classic car show is held.”

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest.

This high energy shock is called defibrillation.

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are designed for use by untrained or briefly trained laypersons.AEDs contain technology for analysis of heart rhythms.

