Bereaved ‘eternally grateful’ for London Marathon runners’ help and dedication

Three ladies from Battle have been praised for their help and dedication after they completed the London Marathon, raising nearly £2,000 for charity.

Heidi Lawton, Louise Fletcher and Nicky Wood, who aptly named themselves the Battlebabes, ran the London Marathon lining up with almost 40,000 other runners at the start point in Greenwich Park on April 23.

The Battlebabes ran the arduous 26.2 mile course together, crossing the line after an impressive 5 hours and 20 minutes, holding hands aloft as they completed the race.

The ladies were inspired to run the London Marathon in memory of Will Beckett, Grace McAdie and Catherine Mellanby, raising funds for their charities Crisis, The Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team, The fellowship of St Nicholas (Dragonflies) and St Michael’s Hospice. To date they have raised £1,958.

Will’s wife Katie and Grace’s mum Suzanne say they were overwhelmed that the ladies ran in memory of their loved ones. Suzanne said: “It is an enormous undertaking, such dedication. I am humbled and thankful that they are remembering my Angel and that her memory will go on to benefit others”.

Katie added: “These three girls have supported me and my children from the moment we lost Will. I am eternally grateful for their love and support and for helping us to continue to raise awareness of depression and suicide, and the amazing charities that have supported us.”

To donate visit: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/Battlebabes