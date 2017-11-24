Bexhill and Battle MP’s call for action on dangerous roads

Bexhill’s MP Huw Merriman has called for action after sections of the A21 and A259 have been branded some of the most dangerous roads in the country.

A report by The Road Safety Foundation and Ageas UK, called Cutting the Cost of Dangerous Roads, published this week shows that the A259 from Glyne Gap to just outside Ore witnessed 31 serious and fatal crashes from 2013 to 2015.

Similarly in the report, the A21 from Hurst Green to Hastings was cited as the highest risk road on England’s Strategic Road Network.

Mr Merriman and Hastings and Rye MP, Amber Rudd, voiced their concerns to Roads Minister Jesse Norman MP in Parliament this week.

It was brought to his attention that Highways England had recommended a variable speed limit scheme, with cameras, on the A21 in 2015 but the plans were later withdrawn in favour of looking at other safety measures.

A more ambitious suggestion had previously been made to Highways England and relevant local authorities to apply to a multi-billion pound Housing and Infrastructure Fund in order to deliver a by-pass around Hurst Green and Little Common. However this was not progressed locally due to the current housing levels being met elsewhere in the area.

Mr Merriman said: “Once again, I am dismayed but not surprised to find the A21 listed as one of the most dangerous roads in England. The high accident rate on this road has a devastating impact on people’s lives which can never be quantified. These statistics cannot be ignored and our village communities along the A21 have been waiting far too long for safety improvements. I want to see the safety measures that have been talked about since I was elected in 2015 implemented without further delay.”

Ms Rudd said: “Huw and I share a clear ambition to seek further dualling of the A21 and substantial improvements to the A259 to ensure they become safer and can support economic growth and housing needs for the future.”