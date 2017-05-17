Boat’s journey is community event

More details have been released about the Ghost of Dunkirk’s final journey to her display site in the Old Town and the whole community cam get involved.

Dee Day White, from the Trust that restored both the Priscilla Macbean lifeboat, and now the Cyril and Lillian Bishop, has said there will be lots happening on Saturday June 17 when the boat is hauled up All Saints Street on ropes by 150 volunteers.

He said: “Taking part will be firemen from the Hastings stations, Bonfire Boyes and local Sea Cadets.

“We will stop for a sing-song, with shanty singers, at The Crown, then the boat will be sung all the way to the Cinque Ports where we stop for light refreshments.

“The next stop will be the Stag for more refreshments, songs and talking - doing what the Old Town is good at and showing real community spirit.

“Then our last move will be across Harold Road, to her new dry dock with her service boards and sponsors names on display.

“She will be welcomed by a party from the Stables Theatre, dressed in period costume as history is made.”

Before her move, the boat will be on display on Hastings seafront from Wednesday June 14, when a Blessing of the Sea ceremony takes place.

There will be more activities surrounding the boat on Thursday June 15 and Friday 16, with live music and an auction of maritime items.

The boat earned the name Ghost of Dunkirk when she emerged from the mists of the Dunkirk beaches, during the Second World War, to ferry around 3,000 stranded troops to safety over a period of four days and nights.

