Bonfire celebration and car show feature in packed Hastings Week

Hastings Week gets underway on Saturday October 7 and promises a packed week of events ahead of the traditional Bonfire celebrations on October 14.

A two-day classic car show on the Stade sees a classic commercial vehicle show on Saturday and classic bike show on Sunday during the day.

Happy Harold, Hastings’ own trolleybus will be out and about on both weekends and on Thursday October 12 so look out for him.

Hastings Week publicity officer Ion Castro said: “Once again we are hoping to be even better than last year and there’s lots of events, mostly free, that should appeal to all of the family.

“We hope you will be able to get out there and enjoy the great variety on offer.”

Hastings Castle will host the Hastings Week opening ceremony on Saturday October 7. It starts at 2.30pm and is free to attend.

The free classic car show lines up on the Stade on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8, from 10am - 3pm and their will be a ‘street cruise’ each day from 1.30pm.

Sunday sees a series of walks, including the first Mass Walk event, between St Leonards and Bexhill.

British Tourist Authority Blue Badge guide Clive Richardson will be leading walks around the Old Town on Sunday, with a Foyle’s War walk from 1.30pm and Twitten and Cat Creep walk at 3pm. Meet at the Shipwreck Heritage Museum, Rock-a-Nore Road, ten minutes prior to the walk time.

The walled garden at Summerfields wood, Bohemia Road, will be open on Sunday 8 from 10am - noon.

Pizza Express in Priory Meadow has started its Hastings Week events early raising money for St Michaels Hospice by holding a Pizza Making Party for one adult and one child to attend at an appropriate cost of £10.66.

This includes a soft drink and making a classic pizza each. The next opportunities will be on October 7, 14, and 21.

Free printed programmes are available from the usual outlets or Hastings Information Centre on the seafront. The full programme, including late entries, amendments and alterations is online - www.1066.net/hastings-week.