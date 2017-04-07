Saving you money on DSG and semi-automatic transmission repairs

Established in 1989 by Mike Trevena and now run by his son Simon, Ridge West Garage continues to be one of Hastings and St Leonards’ most popular family-owned garages offering a ‘one-stop-motoring-shop’ from its large seven bay workshop.

Those services include servicing and repairs, light body repairs, fault diagnosis, air conditioning servicing and MOT tests along with major engine and transmission rebuilds. Ridge West Garage is also an authorised Delphi Diesel Centre with considerable expertise in diesel fuel systems.

If you own a car equipped with a DSG semi-automatic transmission or similar type of gearbox, Ridge West Garage is able to save you substantial sums on clutch replacement.

DSG gearboxes are found on Volkswagen Group (VAG) vehicles which includes models produced by SEAT, Skoda, Audi and of course, Volkswagen itself. Other major manufacturers such as Renault and BMW feature similar types of transmission.

These modern gearboxes usually prove to be ultra reliable. However, like anything mechanical, parts wear out, including the special clutches employed with such transmission systems. Most main agents would simply install a complete new transmission unit which could set you back as much as £3,500, perhaps more! At Ridge West Garage, they have the facilities and specialist skills to replace the clutch unit itself saving you very considerable amounts of money, possibly halving the cost of the repair!

The fully-trained and highly experienced technicians fit Original Equipment (OE) Approved parts as recommended by your vehicle’s manufacturer, ensuring the integrity of every repair. With this in mind, why not contact Simon and his team by calling (01424) 755061?

Ridge West Garage modern MOT testing facilities include the latest Automated Testing Lane (ATL) equipment featuring shaker plates to electronically test suspension systems. There’s a rotary 6-ton ramp enabling testing of all vehicles of all sizes (class 4 / 5L and 7), including cars, vans, motorhomes, minibuses and ambulances by just one MOT technician.

This garage’s Autologic vehicle diagnostics systems provide main dealer level capabilities for Citroen, Peugeot, Renault, Land Rover, Jaguar, Volvo, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volkswagen, Skoda and SEAT. The technicians perform top motor industry standard ‘Pass Thru’ software updates downloaded direct from manufacturers themselves.

In addition, diagnostics tools supplied by top motor industry brands Delphi, DS150, Autel, Snap-On and an oscilloscope allow the team to perform in-depth fault-finding on all makes of car and light commercial vehicle. Diagnosis work covers a whole range of areas including key programming plus the tracing of defects in engine management, security and safety systems.

Tyres are supplied and fitted at very competitive cost. A highly accurate four-wheel laser alignment machine can handle virtually any size or type of wheel on practically any vehicle. The team expertly perform wheel alignment and full-vehicle geometry checks ensuring longer tyre life, even tread wear and good, safe handling and braking performance.

Competitive quotes for accident damage and bodywork repair can be provided, and for non-fault accidents, Ridge West Garage is able to supply replacement vehicles without affecting your insurance. Approved by all the UK’s major lease and contract hire companies, Ridge West Garage can take care of your businesses’ local car and van fleet requirements, too.

Ridge West Garage’s very reasonable labour rates are lower than those offered by most main dealers and yet levels of workmanship and service are equal. There are service and repair discounts for local NHS workers, teaching staff and members of Sussex Police.

You’ll find Ridge West Garage on the Ridge West Industrial Estate, Ridge West, St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 7PJ. Log onto www.ridgewestgarage.co.uk or call (01424) 755061 for more details.