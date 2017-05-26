Car collides into Winchelsea Beach shop

A village shopkeeper has been left counting the cost after a car collided with his store, causing extensive damage inside.

Hugh Sutton, owner of Suttons wild game and fish shop in Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach, said the vehicle went through two people’s front gardens before crashing into the corner of his shop, leaving a trail of debris.

He said: “The car went through the corner of the shop and caused a hell of a lot of damage. Half the shop was damaged.

“Two walls, as well as most of the front of the shop, were destroyed. I had no electricity, nor water nor telephone connection as a result. It was totally smashed up.”

Hugh said the incident happened just before 12.45am on May 2.

He added: “Police rang me up in the middle of the night to tell me what had happened. I was shocked.

“It’s not what you want to hear after a very busy weekend.”

Hugh is the brother of the late Jimper Sutton, who died last June and was the life president of Rye Bonfire Society.

Hugh’s family have run the wild game and fish shop for more than 80 years, when Hugh’s father, Ernest opened the business in 1932.

Hugh took over the running of the shop in 1973.

He said architects had visited the shop since the incident on May 2 and added there was ‘still a lot of rebuilding to do’.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating an incident in Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach, in which a silver Vauxhall Astra car collided with garden fencing and struck a nearby fishmonger’s shop shortly before 1am on Tuesday, May 2.

“The car was found to be empty. Police officers, assisted by a National Police Air Service helicopter and a dog handler, searched the area to try to locate the driver, but without success. No one was injured.

“A 26-year-old Hastings man later attended Hastings police station and admitted being the driver.

“He has been reported for driving without due care and attention.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.