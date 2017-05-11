Chance to take part in health walk during National Walking Week

May is National Walking Month and The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) are encouraging people of all ages to get out in the open air and enjoy a Health Walk.

The Conservation Volunteers, who run the East Sussex Health Walks project, are supporting ‘National Walking Month’ by offering free, friendly health walks throughout May. Walking is a great way to get active, meet new people and explore your local area.

With walks ranging from one - three miles there is something for everyone.

Jenny Deering, Health Walks Project Officer at TCV said: “We’re delighted to be supporting National Walking Month this May.

“Our volunteer walk leaders help all sorts of people to enjoy the many health benefits that regular walking brings, providing support every step of the way.

“Our walkers have a great deal of fun, making new friends and getting to know their local area. Many of us know we should be more active, so why not join us this May and let us welcome you along to our next walk.”

The health walks last no longer than an hour and there are even a couple of 30 minute walks.

By keeping walks short, new walkers and those with long term health conditions will feel more confident getting started.

To find a short walk near you go to www.walkingforhealth.org.uk/walkfinder or contact the East Sussex Health Walks project on 07740 899559 or j.deering@tcv.org.uk.

Walking counts towards the recommended 150 minutes of physical activity people should be doing each week. Only 61% of adults in England are currently meeting this recommendation.

Locally this Saturday (May 13), sees the start of the 1066 Walking Festival, which runs until next Sunday May 21. It comprises a series of some 50 guided walks around the towns and countryside of 1066 Country.

Stuart Ramsbottom, of Active Rother, one of the Festival organisers, said: “Walking is a healthy form of exercise that almost everyone can do.

For full details of the walks go to www.visit1066country.com/whatson/1066-walking-festival.

