Choir to hold its winter concert

Local community choir Vocal Explosion will be holding its popular Midwinter Concert at historic St Clements Church in Hastings Old Town on Saturday December 9 at 8pm.

It promised a candle-lit, Celtic and World Music night with carols for all, festive cheer and traditional greenery.

There will be a number of special guests supporting the choir this year including violinist Garry Blakeley and the Fipple Consort recorder ensemble.

Tickets are £10 in advance for adults or £12 on the door, or £8/£10 for aged 13 and under.

They are available in advance from SHOP at 32 Norman Road, St Leonards; B&T Music at 9 Claremont, Hastings, Bio-Five-O at Courthouse Street, in the Old Town and the tourism office at Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place, on the seafront, opposite the fountain.

They are also available online at www.evenbrite.co.uk.

A spokesperson for Vocal Explosion said: “We really look froward to seeing people at this year’s midwinter fesitivities.

“Again the church will be decked with greenery and there will be refreshments.

We are joined by some great musicians and this year they will accompany carols for all.”

Vocal Explosion is led by composer, musical director and singer Juliet Russell and performs a wide range of music.