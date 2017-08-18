Company’s donation will buy a new responder for life-saving volunteers

The Park Lane Group has made its largest donation to date as part of its community fund giveaway.

The St Leonards firm has been dishing out sums of cash to local community groups and individuals to mark its 30th anniversary.

SUS-170621-220947001

Most recently, the company has donated £1,500 to Hurst Green and District Community First Responders (CFR) – the biggest sum so far.

The application was submitted by Gary Spray, who is the team leader of the Hurst Green and District CFR. The £1,500 is going to be used to fund another responder with the required medical equipment that is needed to respond to 999 emergency calls within the local rural area, such as Hurst Green, Etchingham, Burwash, Robertsbridge, Mountfield and Flimwell.

All members of the team are volunteers and have to fund their own kits through grants and local funding.

Any money left over will go towards providing training/education to local community groups in demonstrating and guiding them through basic CPR and how to use a defibrillator. Being in such a rural area, there is currently a strong desire from local communities to learn these key lifesaving skills.

The Hurst Green and District CFR has been running for two years, and during that time it has made a huge difference within the local community. Gary himself has first-hand experience of being able to bring a patient back from cardiac arrest and give him a second chance at life and the opportunity to raise his children.

The Park Lane Group Community Giveaway is open to charities, community groups and individuals in the Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle area. Previous winners include the Golden Marigold Club in Bexhill, Robertsbridge Age Concern, Hollington Old Church Bowls Club and Christ Church Ore Youth Group.

Applications must be submitted by August 25 and can be made online at www.parklanegroup.net/giveaway, or in writing to The Park Lane Group offices at The Park Lane Group, Park Lane House, 141-145 Bohemia Road, St Leonards, East Sussex, TN37 6RL.

In no more than 150 words please state who or what the money would be for, why it is needed and who will benefit.

Visit www.parklanegroup.net for more information.