Councillor dies after 20 years of service

Tributes have been paid to a ‘true, hard-working’ former chairman of Rother District Council who died last week.

A minute’s silence was held for Nick Ramus, who served on the council for 20 years and was chairman from 2000-2001, at a planning meeting on Thursday (May 25).

Messages were made on social media in tribute to the councillor, who was elected to Eastern Rother in 1995 and served a number of roles including as planning committee chairman, before he stood down in the May 2015 elections.

Keith Glazier, leader of East Sussex County Council, said on Twitter: “A privilege to have been elected on the same day as Nick 22 years ago. A true, hard-working local councillor.”

Malcolm Johnston, executive director of resources at Rother District Council, said: “We were saddened to hear of the death of former councillor Nick Ramus and offer our sincere condolences to his wife Julie and family.

“Nick was elected to Eastern Rother in May 1995 and served on the council for 20 years.

“He was vice chairman of the council during 1999-2000 and chairman of the council in 2000-2001.

“During his time on the council Nick served on a number of committees, most notably as planning committee chairman from October 2001 until May 2008 and then vice chairman of the planning committee from 2008 until he stood down as a councillor at the May 2015 elections.

“Members of the planning committee observed one minute’s silence in memory of Nick at their meeting on May 25.”

