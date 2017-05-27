COUNTY NEWS: Motorcyclist dies in collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcylist died in a collision yesterday afternoon.

The collision, which involved a silver Peugeot 307 estate car and a blue-and-white Suzuki motorcycle, happened on the A267 at Argos Hill shortly after 3.45pm.

Police say the vehicles collided opposite the road’s junction with Yew Tree Lane, police say.

The motorcyclist, a 39-year-old man from Heathfield, sustained fatal injuries.

The car driver, an 81-year-old local man, and his passenger, an 80-year-old woman, were uninjured.

Anyone who saw the collision, or noticed either vehicle shortly beforehand, and who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Lacey.