COUNTY NEWS: Teenager flown to hospital after falling off building

A teenager has been flown to hospital after falling from a two-storey building.

Sussex Police were called by the ambulance service to Chichester Road in St Leonards, Hastings at 20.30pm yesterday after the teen fell from the roof of a two-storey building.

Three paramedic cars and an ambulance were at the scene, and a police response car was sent to close the road and gain access to the building.

The air ambulance landed at a recreation ground near to Chichester Road to help the other emergency services.

An air ambulance spokesman said the patient had suffered injuries to their abdomen as a result of the fall.

A spokesman from Sussex Police said the teenager was breathing and conscious when the air ambulance arrived, but was soon placed on a spinal board and flown to St George’s Hospital in Tooting, London to be treated.

Emergency services left the scene by 22.15pm.

The air ambulance service described the fall as accidental.

This comes as eyewitnesses reported a big police and ambulance presence in the area around Chichester Road, which includes the Asda superstore in Battle Road.