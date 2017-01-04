Cow dies after water tank fall at Hastings Country Park

One of five cows at Hastings Country Park died after falling into a disused water tank just before Christmas.

Walker Tony Welwig noticed there were only four of the Belted Galloway cattle in the park on December 23, and was concerned as they are usually together.

The herd of four Belted Galloway cattle at Hastings Country Park after the fifth died. Photo by Tony Welwig SUS-170401-115716001

The unfortunate ‘beltie’ had walked onto the cover of the disused tank which gave way and the cow drowned, according to Hastings Borough Council.

The tank was been made safe since the incident and the other four cows are in good health, a council spokesman said.

Mr Welwig, of Rye Road, Guestling, was saddened by the cow’s death as they were a valued attraction in the park, since being introduced in May, as they would often come over for attention due to their ‘loving nature’.

“It’s a great shame to have lost one of the belties and I just hope the council spends a lot of money and gets another to recoup the loss,” he said.

After only seeing four cows on his walk, Mr Welwig’s concerns grew when he saw both the gates at the top and bottom ends of the field had been padlocked shut, and assumed they were put there for their own protection.

The walker initially feared the beltie had fallen over the cliff edge and called for appropriate wooden fencing to be installed to stop prevent any of the grazing animals from falling.

Another walker confirmed to Mr Welwig the fifth cow had died after being told by the council, but they did not say how.

A council spokesman said: “One of our ‘belties’ (Belted Galloway cattle) sadly died just before Christmas.

“It had walked onto the cover of a disused water tank, and the cover gave way under its weight.

“The cow fell into the tank and died as a result.

“The tank has now been made safe, and the other four cows are in good health.”

