Crowds turn out for festival finale

Streets of Battle seems to have luck on its side when it comes to weather as the sun shone on Saturday for this year’s finale, with roaming street performances around Battle

The fabulous Lily Fortune, rainbow horned Unicorn Stiltwalker paraded the high street, tail swinging, while dim-witted but loveable cavemen, the Ugs, ambled the high street and its shops, causing mayhem and hilarity.

Streets of Battle 2017. Photo by Kim Hall. SUS-170531-085025001

Later, two tiny elderly adventurers – Hodman Dodmanott and Sally Forth – emerged, dwarfed by their giant backpacks, to charm local shoppers and visitors with their good natured banter.

Local young people from The Battle Youth Street Theatre wowed audiences with the finished show they developed especially for Streets of Battle under the guidance of local theatre group, Inside Out.

The day was topped off with an uplifting set of a capella hits from Hastings Voice Squad.

“Streets of Battle 2017 has been a huge success,” said producer Mandy Curtis of 18 Hours Events, who programme the festival.

Streets of Battle 2017. Photo by Kim Hall. SUS-170531-085012001

“It’s great seeing Battle buzzing with arts and entertainments for people of all ages. Along with ELF (Every Last Friday) and Med Fair, Streets of Battle brought a spirit fun and celebration to the town last weekend.”

Streets of Battle runs on the last Saturday of March, April and May and is funded by the Arts Council and supported by local businesses and residents. The festival will return in 2018.

Visit www.facebook.com/battlestreetarts.

