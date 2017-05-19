Youngster wins hundreds of books for her primary school

A seven-year-old girl has won 500 books for her school in a Sussex-wide competition.

Beckley C of E Primary School pupil Carmina Rands entered the competition as part of a homework task and was surprised to be told she had won during a celebration assembly last Friday.

More than 350 entries were submitted to the ‘Get Lost in a Book’ competition, which asked youngsters to draw or write themselves in to a scene from their favourite book.

Alice Bolton, teacher of Red Maple Class, said: “Our class entered a competition called ‘Get Lost in a Book’ run by World of Books. Schools from across East and West Sussex also put in entries.

“Carmina drew herself in a scene from the Mary Poppins book. She placed herself by Mary’s side with their umbrellas up, blowing into Cherry Tree Lane on the East Wind. The World of Books were so impressed with her entry that she was one of 10 winners.

“The first she knew about it, was when we surprised her in our special Friday assembly, which her proud parents attended.

“She received a tailor-made goodie bag, packed with fun arts, crafts and exciting gifts and for the school, 500 children’s books, which we can add to our library.”

Carmina’s mother Cherrie Kirk added: “All the children in Red Maple Class Year 1 and Year 2 were set this as homework not long after World Book Day, by their fabulous and inspiring teachers Mrs Bolton and Mrs Williams, who sent off all the entries together.

“Carmina was very surprised to have won. She is extremely proud, especially winning 500 books for the school. She also won a lovely goody bag with arts and crafts in. Beckley is a small school of just over 100 pupils, so for one of their pupils to be chosen as a winner among many schools and over 350 entries is very special, as is winning the 500 books.

“This is a celebration for the whole school.”

Visit www.worldofbooks.com/competition for more.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.