Enjoy day on a farm to aid charity

Little Gate Farm at Beckley will once again be opening for the national Farm Sunday event on June 11 from 11am-5pm.

Last year a record 3,000 people enjoyed a great day out in the countryside at Little Gate.

Farm Sunday 1 SUS-170529-075927001

Little Gate Farm is a local charity set up in 2014 by Hastings Resident, Claire Cordell, to support people with Learning Disabilities and Autism into paid work.

So far they have got 12 people in paid jobs in offices, schools, care homes and restaurants and are training 70 more people at the farm.

This year they are being sponsored by local companies Trade Paints and Beaming.

Visitors to the Farm Sunday event will be able to meet the animals, wander through the woods and learn about nature and the role that the nation’s farmers play in producing food and looking after the countryside.

Little Gate Farm has 42 acres of pasture and ancient woodland. It is also a charity which supports adults and children with Learning Disabilities.

The learning disabled ‘Rangers’ learn work skills by working on the farm and looking after the sheep, lambs, goats, alpacas, horses, chickens and pigs. They also grow fruit, vegetables and flowers.

As a charity, Little Gate Farm aims to improve the lives of learning disabled adults in East Sussex and Kent by giving them training and helping them find paid employment.

The working farm program increases self-confidence and employment skills needed to go onto paid employment opportunities in our local community.

The project is backed by Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman, who said: “I recently spent an afternoon with the team at Little Gate Farm and was hugely impressed by the professionalism of the management and voluntary team and the opportunities for change offered to the vulnerable young people and adults who rely on the farm as a bridge into employment.

“At a time when there is much emphasis on giving all people a job who want it, I feel it vital to improve the prospects for those who need additional training and skills in the workplace in order to succeed in a job. I fully support Little Gate Farm.”

The farm will be open to the public from 11am on Sunday 11th June. Entry is free but the Little Gate Farm team will raise money for the charity by selling tea, cake and beer.

There will be live music, Bushcraft School and stories in the woods for younger visitors.

Little Gate Farm, is situated in Horseshoe Lane, in the village of Beckley.

To find out more about the charity and the work it does, visit the website at www.littlegatecarefarm.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.