‘Extremely concerned’ about missing Robertsbridge woman

Police are searching for a missing woman from Robertsbridge with concerns for her welfare heightened due to the cold and fog.

Joanna Gibson was last seen at her home in Coronation Cottages this evening (Monday, January 23).

The 63-year-old woman is described as 5’6”, of slight build with long thinning grey hair.

It is believed she is wearing black and red walking boots, a black jacket and either blue or black denim trousers.

PC Stuart Roberts said: “We are extremely concerned for Joanna’s welfare especially in the cold and foggy conditions.

“It is possible that she may be confused and we urge anyone with information about her whereabouts or possible sightings to call 999 immediately quoting serial 557 of 23/01.”

