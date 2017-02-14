For its a jolly good Yellow Week

The local community pulled out all the stops to help raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice during Yellow Week celebrations (February 6-12).

The special event was extended from the annual Yellow Day to a week-long celebration, marking the 30th Anniversary of the Hospice.

Cobblers of Battle scrumptious cake sale held to raise funds for St Michael's Hospice Yellow Week SUS-170214-105250001

Last year’s event raised a whopping £7,000 and Laura Sully, Community Fundraiser at St Michael’s Hospice, says that with so many fundraising events held throughout Hastings and Rother during Yellow Week they hope to raise even more this year.

“It was a fantastic week with schools and businesses across Hastings and Rother embracing the yellow theme,” she said. “They enjoyed lots of delicious cakes along with learning about their local Hospice and the specialist palliative care it provides to adults living with a life-limiting illness.”

Laura says they are delighted with the number of people who have supported Yellow Week.

“We have so many wonderful people to thank, including local businesses, staff and volunteers who really came together to collect money and raise awareness, ASDA and Morrisons for holding collections and Adam Sully for designing the Yellow Week sticker which went down at treat with all the children taking part in the yellow fun.

St Michael's Hospice finance team celebrate Yellow Week SUS-170214-105301001

“We would also like to thank all the schools who rallied together to sell cakes, hold book sales, wear yellow and learn about the Hospice.

“A number of local primary schools also took part in a ‘design a cake’ competition and we’re looking forward to announcing the winner, who will win a real replica of their drawing, kindly baked by Annie Starr.”

The Hospice is looking forward to holding more celebrations and special events throughout 2017 to mark the milestone anniversary.

For further information or of you would like to hold a fundraiser for St Michael’s, visit the website at: www.stmichaelshospice.com/30th

St Michael's Hospice fundraising team celebrate Yellow Week SUS-170214-105314001

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

Nursing staff at St Michael's Hospice celebrate Yellow Week SUS-170214-105336001

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Staff at No7 Contact Lenses raised funds for St Michael's Hospice Yellow week SUS-170214-105325001

Rye Primary school dressed to impress to celebrate St Michael's Hospice Yellow Week SUS-170214-105348001

Rye Primary school dressed to impress to celebrate St Michael's Hospice Yellow Week SUS-170214-105401001

Rye Primary school dressed to impress to celebrate St Michael's Hospice Yellow Week SUS-170214-105428001

Rye Primary school dressed to impress to celebrate St Michael's Hospice Yellow Week SUS-170214-105415001