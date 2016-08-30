Funerals of Camber Sands victims to take place on Sunday

The five men who died after getting into trouble in the sea at Camber Sands last week are to be laid to rest on Sunday (September 4).

Kurushanth Srithavarajah, Kobinathan Saththiyanathan, Kenugen Saththiyanathan, Inthushan Sriskantharasa and Nitharshan Ravi had travelled together from London to Camber for the day when tragedy struck last Wednesday (August 24).

Kobinathan Saththiyanathan, one of the five men who died at Camber Sands. SUS-160830-133537001

All five funerals are being held together on Sunday at Winn’s Common Park, King’s High Way, Plumstead Common, London, SE18 2LN, between 6am and 10am.

The Camber Sands Boys Funeral Committee, a group formed of the men’s family and friends, is also using the occasion to mark the importance of beach safety.

Since their tragic deaths, there have been renewed calls for Rother District Council to put lifeguards in place at Camber Sands.

The RNLI provided a lifeguard service over the Bank Holiday Weekend, which has now been extended until the end of the summer season.

Kenugen Saththiyanathan, one of the five men who died at Camber Sands. SUS-160830-134142001

