Goods ‘stolen’ from Rye store

A shop owner in Rye is appealing for information after spotting a man on CCTV appearing to steal from his store.

Robbie Hollands was left fuming after he said £100 of goods from Sue’s Tackle Cabin, at the Spice Warehouse, went missing yesterday (Tuesday, August 30).

He has reported the incident to police.

Robbie said: “The man was in the shop for only two to three minutes and came in at around 2.40pm. He came in on his own.

“I was furious when I found out what happened.

“A cutlery set, used for picnics and worth £15, was taken, as well as a Shimano baitrunner reel, worth £85.

“I hadn’t noticed that the cutlery set was also missing until after I looked at the CCTV.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “At 11.45am today, (Wednesday, August 31) we received a report that a man had stolen a cutlery set and a fishing reel from Sue’s Tackle Cabin in Rye Harbour Road, Rye.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries are continuing.”

