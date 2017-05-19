New defibrillator installed at pub

1066 Country Community First Responders have unveiled a brand new public access defibrillator in Sedlescombe village.

Thanks to donations from the British Heart Foundation, the device has found a home mounted to the external wall of the Queens Head Public House, at The Green.

A cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, young or old, at any time and the use of a defibrillator and Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) within the first few minutes, while professional help is on the way, can improve the chances of the patient surviving considerably.

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are small machines which ‘shock’ a person’s heart into restarting. They are easy to use as they talk through the process and they won’t deliver a shock unless it is required. There is no clinical training required to be able to use them.

Adam Streather, team leader, said: “For every minute, a person in cardiac arrest doesn’t receive CPR and defibrillation their chances of survival drop by 10 per cent. This life saving equipment will ensure that residents and visitors to the town can receive immediate treatment in the event of a cardiac arrest.

“If bystanders provide CPR and use a defibrillator before Emergency Medical Services arrive, average survival rates increase to over 40 per cent.”

1066 Country Community First Responders work in partnership with South East Coast Ambulance Service. They are volunteer members of their community who are trained to respond to emergency calls in conjunction with SECAMB.

As they respond in the local areas where they live and work they are able to attend the scene of an emergency within a few minutes, and often before the emergency service arrives. They are able to offer life-saving first aid further increasing the patient’s chances of survival.

1066 Country CFR would also like to thank James and the team at the Queens Head for agreeing to be the home to this life-saving device. And thank you to Vince from JS Fire Protection for installing the device for free.

