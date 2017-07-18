Icklesham’s Fete and Flower Show

Icklesham village, will be holding their annual Fete and Flower show on the recreation ground on Saturday August 5, from 1pm and organisers say it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

One of the event organisers, Darlene Sellick says it will be great fun afternoon for all the family. “This year promises to be the biggest and best on record,” she said. “With lots of new attractions and activities, including a fun dog show, archery, children’s races and games, classic cars, barbeque and Pimms bar, Wealdon Brass band, side shows, Pett Level Rescue , Ridge Fire Station, Applause Touring Theatre, a grand raffle with cash prize and an amusing sheep roadshow!”

The Sheep Roadshow is described as a live stage show in a humorous style with four different breeds of sheep, each with a story to tell and welcomed on stage by their own theme tunes. It also includes sheep shearing and the sheep then dance to the Sheep Show Shuffle!

Free entry and free parking.