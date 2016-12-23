Inside this week’s Rye and Battle Observers (December 23)

This week’s editions of the Rye Observer and Battle Observer are on sale today (Friday, December 23) and here’s what you can find inside:

The Rye Observer leads on the news Camber Sands could be getting permanent lifeguards after the council earmarked £51,000 in its 2017/18 budget for the outcome of the review into the beach. Seven people died at Camber this summer, leading to calls for better safety measures for the public.

The Battle Observer leads on a burglary at a garden centre in Robertsbridge which saw around £20,000 of tools stolen, as well as a bike which was intended as a Christmas present for a five-year-old boy with a rare heart condition. We speak to the boy’s father and owner of the centre, who says the ‘invasion of privacy’ has ‘taken the edge off Christmas’.

Both papers include a report from an incident which saw a man hospitalised with carbon monoxide poisoning, and reaction to a meeting of the working group tasked with bringing high-speed rail to 1066 country,

Also inside is a story about owners of a family-run business expressing their anger after they said they were priced out of this year’s Christmas market, and disgust as fly-tippers dump a mountain of building waste on the Link Road greenway.

Inside this week’s paper, we run the first in a series of features called ‘Love Your Hospital’, celebrating all that’s good about our local NHS service. Our health reporter Laura Cooke goes behind the scenes at the Conquest to get an insight into the catering department.

Earlier this month, we asked our readers to send in some photographs of their pets in festive outfits - and you did not disappoint. We feature some of the best pictures in this week’s paper.

The long-awaited Cute Kids 2016 competition also launches in this week’s paper, with the first lot of entries across three pages. More will be printed in next week’s edition (December 30).

Seven pages of sport leads on Rye’s precious victory over their title rivals, and a hard-fought away win for Battle Baptists.

Also inside is the usual two pages of letters, puzzles, essential information, court results and property.

