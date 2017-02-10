Inside today’s Rye and Battle Observers (February 10)

This week’s edition of the Rye and Battle Observers is on sale today (Friday, February 10) and here’s what you can find inside:

The Rye front page leads on the murder arrest of a Rye man in relation to the tragic death of a 60-year-old man in Hastings.

As well as ex-Holby City actress Rakie Ayola becoming patron of Winchelsea charity The Childhood Tumour Trust.

For Battle’s front page, a petition for traffic-calming measures in Etchingham after speeding motorists were recorded on the same road a woman was killed on leads the way.

Other stories include Battle Abbey School’s frustrations over parking, repair work to one of Winchelsea’s historic gates and a controversial heritage railway plan was withdrawn before being decided on.

In health news this week, we run a piece about new pathology laboratories with the latest advanced diagnostic equipment opening at the Conquest Hospital, and a story about a controversial display by an anti-abortion group.

The paper features the latest on the rail dispute, after a deal agreed by Southern and ASLEF was branded a ‘betrayal’ by RMT, and it features a special report on how local schools fared in new performance figures published by the Department for Education.

As always there are all the Village Voices to check out with news for every community in Rother District.

The shortlist for this year’s Gym of the Year competition also runs in today’s paper, with details of how to vote for your favourite fitness centre.

Eleven pages of What’s On listings includes the top ten things to do during the February half term.

Nine pages of sports news leads on Rye Town FC’s 4-3 win over Bexhill Rovers in the cup as well as a busy fixture list for Battle Baptists, plus all the latest from the other teams across the area.

