Lions donation provides massive boost to Conquest scanner appeal

Hastings Lions have roared in with a huge £10,000 donation to the Conquest Hospital Scanner Appeal.

Appeal Chairman Douglas Flint CBE accepted the cheque from Lions President Val Vint outside the Conquest.

Val Vint spoke of her delight in donating to the appeal, which will benefit many of the people in our society.

Funds raised by the Lions support local, national and international appeals and the Lions Club has a long tradition of supporting deserving local charities and good causes in and around Hastings.

Douglas Flint CBE thanked the Lions Club on behalf of the Appeal for its members great kindness and generosity and explained that this much-appreciated donation enables the Appeal to move a step closer to achieving its target of £1million and its objective of funding the purchase of a much-needed state of the art MRI scanner.

He said: “This donation has taken the Appeal total to just over £850,000 and one last big push before the year ends could see us achieving our objective.”

All donations are welcome. Cheques should be made out to the Conquest Scanner appeal and sent to The Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal, PO Box 288, St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex, TN38 1JA or made online via www.conquestlof.org.uk/mridonate, where donation forms to be sent in with cheques are downloadable.

The Friends of Conquest Hospital is a registered charity whose aim is raise money and allocate funds for medical and non-medical purposes to improve patients’ health, care and comfort.

