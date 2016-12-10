Lions honor those who helped to make 1066 race a roaring success

Battle and Villages Lions Club held a presentation evening to recognise the dedication of those who worked to make the recent 1066 Way to Battle Cross to Country Race a success.

The race was held as part of the 950th Battle of Hastings Anniversary celebrations, and Battle and Villages Lions Club president Rod Eldrige, says the event raised thousands of pounds. “The Club made £22,788 from the event for our charitable causes,” he said. “The presentation evening was for all the local people who worked tirelessly over the months before the race with the preparation and organisation and on the day at the Benedict De Whistler Centre in Battle. He added: “We have had many requests from race participants, who described the race route as one of the prettiest they had entered, to run the event again.”

Lion Rod, assisted by Lion Wendy Cattaway made a presentation of gifts of thanks, which included Certificates of Appreciation and Competitors Horse Brasses to individuals and club representatives. These included Hailsham Old Pavillion Society, 14th St Leonards Guides, The Childrens Charity, Northiam Bonfire Society, 1066 Show Marshals, Seddlescombe Pre School, Graham Baldwin, Simon Merrick, Lynne Ireland. Eric Hardwick was particularly thanked for his specialist expertise and Wendy Cattaway, the Clubs lead Lion for the event. The presentation evening included refreshments of chocolate cakes and biscuits which were ‘particularly enjoyed’ by younger guests.