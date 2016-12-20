Man hospitalised with gas poisoning after Hooe fire

A man suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and was taken to hospital after a fire in Hooe last night (Monday, December 19).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from Pevensey put out the fire on Top Road, which was caused by a coal fire stove, at around 11.45pm.

Both the gas board and paramedics were requested to attend, following reports of carbon monoxide.

One man was treated for carbon monoxide poisoning and was left in the care of the ambulance service before being conveyed to hospital.

