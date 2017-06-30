Music festival is bigger than ever

Organisers couldn’t have hoped for better weather as last-minute preparations went ahead for the fourth Oakfest Music Festival.

As tents were being set up by festival goers on the camping site on Saturday morning, all went to plan and a wonderful day in the summer sun was enjoyed by larger crowds than in previous years.

Oakfest Rye. Photo by Nastassja Kaschevsky. SUS-170627-103356001

Opening the festival at 1.30pm were The Fabulous Red Diesel with some fantastic jazz/funk numbers to gently ease listeners into the relaxed festival atmosphere.

The non-stop music line-up throughout the day consisted of local bands and musicians who had all given their time for free – from Accoustic acts to Ska – to include Ben Westwood, Tommy Ludford, Whisper to a Scream, Georgia, The Good The Bad & Not So Ugly, Marvellous Mo & the Backline Ferrets, Who’s Brian?, and headliners The Kavemen from Hastings, who played to an ecstatic crowd late into the night.

Stallholders included The RNLI Rye Harbour Lifeboat Station, which the festival was being held in aid of. There was also a beer tent and barbecue.

Oakfest has raised more than £12,000 since it began in 2014 for various local charities. This year’s count has raised £3,250 for the Rye Harbour Lifeboat Station, despite overheads being higher this year.

Oakfest Rye. Photo by Nastassja Kaschevsky SUS-170627-103508001

The organisers would like to give their special thanks to everyone who took part, and all the sponsors, without which the festival could not have gone ahead.

Keep up to date with all the latest festival developments for 2018 on the Facebook page ‘Oakfest Rye’.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

Oakfest Rye. Photo by Nastassja Kaschevsky SUS-170627-103122001

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.