We should expect a busy 2017

A year ago, we were looking forward to a busy 2016. Writing this article now, as the year draws to a close, I can safely say that it has been a captivating and memorable twelve months.

Political events at home and abroad have been momentous and often surprising. The political landscape at the start of 2017 looks quite different from this time last year as we now work to make the very best of the opportunities before us.

Of course, it’s not just politics where we thought 2016 could be a remarkable year. Here, in Hastings and Rye, we have commemorated the 950th anniversary of the battle of Hastings and seen our wonderful pier reopen in time for summer. This has been in addition to our usual packed calendar of bonfires, parades, carnivals and fairs.

While I’m hoping for a quieter 2017, I’m certainly not expecting it.

Along with colleagues across the area I am continuing my work to deliver high speed rail between London and our towns, while also assisting our communities affected by the industrial action taking place on the Southern network. In addition, securing the brightest possible future for the Hastings and Rye fishing fleets, championing job creation in the constituency, encouraging investment in a better, safer A21, as well as continuing to support our local schools, healthcare and other public services remain priorities for me.

As your MP, if there is anything you feel I may be able to help you with over 2017, please do get in touch. Otherwise, I look forward to meeting you as I travel around the constituency.

To everyone across Hastings and Rye, I would like to wish a very enjoyable and successful New Year.