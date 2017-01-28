Pestalozzi set to host culture event

James Bacon, from Pestalozzi, said: “Brighten up a cold evening by coming along to this colourful, fun and friendly cultural event.

“Our students will be performing alongside students from Battle Abbey, Claremont and other local groups.”

Tickets are £5 for adults and £3 for under 12’s and there will be refreshments and raffle tickets available in the interval. Thye are limited, so please get in touch to book your tickets in advance on 01424 871 905 or email James.Bacon@pestalozzi.org.uk.

Pestalozzi is a charity with more than 50 years experience of offering life-changing scholarship opportunities to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Pestalozzi students play an active role in the local community and last year, young muscians, from Pestalozzi performed at the Beatles Day charity event at the White Rock, in Hastings.

The charity awards scholarships to to exceptional 16-19 year olds who are academically gifted but have limited educational prospects in their home countries.

For more about the charity and its work, visit the website at www.pestalozzi.org.uk.

