Pett lifeboat charity receives cash boost for equipment

A rescue charity has received a cash boost to help buy new equipment.

Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat was handed a cheque for £800 by Tony Turner at a recent lifeboat naming ceremony.

Tony decided to donate the money to the charity as his cousin, Bernard Beeching, was one of its founder members.

He also had spare cash left over after setting up a fundraising drive to pay for a new headstone for his two aunts, Grace and Edith Beeching, who are laid to rest in Pett Church’s yard.

Tony, who lives in Redhill, Surrey, said: “There was a wooden cross by their graves which became dilapidated. So I appealed to the Beeching family county-wide and worldwide to help raise money in order to get a headstone. Beechings are spread across the USA, Canada, France and the south of England.

“In the end I raised £1,400 over my target. I thought what I could do with the extra money and Pett Level Rescue Boat came to mind, as I have strong connections with it. My cousin, Bernard Beeching, was a founder member and built the first boathouse there.

“I approached them and offered to pay £800. It turns out the rescue boat wants to buy three helmets for the crew with radios built in.”

Tony handed the cheque over on March 12, the day High Sheriff of East Sussex Michael Foster led the naming ceremony for Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat’s new, quicker lifeboat.

The new rescue boat was named after Margaret and John Pulfer to thank them for the fundraising they have done for the crew in the past six years, raising more than £140,000. The lifeboat was bought from the money Margaret and John helped to raise, which replaces the current 10-year-old boat.

Tony added he intends to share the remaining £600 between Rye RNLI and Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance, donating £300 each to the charities.

