Pick up today’s Rye and Battle Observers (April 7)

Today’s Rye and Battle Observers are available, featuring the latest news from the area.

Our front page on both editions leads with the story about boarding school worker, Darren Turk, who was found guilty of child sex offences after his death, having his conviction annulled by top judges at London’s Appeal Court.

Today's Battle Observer front page

He hanged himself last June while on trial at Lewes Crown Court for historic offences against boys at Frewen College, in Northiam, over a six-year period.

The full story can be found on page 3.

Our story on page 4 features Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat receiving a financial boost, thanks to Tony Turner, whose cousin, Bernard Beeching, was one of its founder members.

Battle Library is to undergo a complete refurbishment and will move to a temporary home for just over two months. For the full story turn to page 5.

And train enthusiasts are in for a treat as a massive model railway show steams into Rye later this month. To read the full story, turn to page 8.

There’s good news for bus paggengers as well, as a Sunday bus service serving villages in 1066 Country has been restored.

The 349 Sunday bus link between Hastings station and St Leonards, Sedlescombe, Staplecross, Ewhurst and Bodiam, Sandhurst, Four Throws, Hawkhurst and additionally Cranbrook is back for at least another year. The full story is on page 9 of both editions.

Elsewhere in the paper, letters and opinion can be found on pages 30 and 31.

For news from villages across the area, turn to our Village Voices section, which starts on page 34, where our correspondents report on the latest goings-on.

For the latest news in the entertainment world across 1066 Country, featuring listings and what’s on at the cinema, as well as gigs and other events, turn to our WOW247 section, which starts on page 59.

And for sports news across the area, turn to pages 84 to 92.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.