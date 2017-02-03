Pick up today’s Rye and Battle Observers (February 3)

Today’s Rye and Battle Observers are out on the news stands with plenty of stories of interest.

Our front page for Rye covers the RNLI’s recruitment drive for lifeguards to patrol Camber Sands, where seven people sadly lost their lives last summer.

Today's front page of the Battle Observer

Battle’s front page leads on a former Catsfield judge being jailed for his part in a fraud. The full story is on page 8.

Battle Town Council is also taking action in a bid to stop motorists parking all day for free in one of town’s car parks. The full story is on page 4.

Turn to page 6 for the story on family-owned independent firm Jempson’s announcement of a multi-million pound refurbishment and extension of its Rye supermarket.

The long-awaited result of the winner of our Cute Kids competition is also revealed on page 52.

For letters and opinion, turn to pages 30 and 31.

For the latest entertainment news and listings about what’s on throughout 1066 Country, turn to our WOW247 section, which starts on page 59.

And turn to page 84 where the latest sports news starts.

