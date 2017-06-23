Planning applications received by Rother District Council between June 6-12

RR/2017/1424/P: Park Farm Oast, Park Farm Lane, Bodiam TN32 5XA Construction of subterranean holiday let unit.

RR/2017/1410/P: Beach Hut 1 (West), Herbrand Walk, Bexhill TN39 4TX Renewal of existing beach hut permission (Previous approval RR/2011/1267/P)

RR/2017/1411/T: 1 Mons Calpe, Chitcombe Road, Broad Oak, TN31 6EU Oak Tree - Reduce top and north side by 1 metre, shape, remove branches, remove deadwood & lift main crown.

RR/2017/1413/P: 87 Winchelsea Road, Rye TN31 7EL Change of use of front of property (ground floor) to allow A1 (retail use) or A5 (hot food/ takeaway use).

RR/2017/1421/P: Wish House, Battle Road, Dallington TN21 9JX Demolition of prefabricated concrete garage and construction of timber framed garage with pitched roof over.

RR/2017/1412/P: 1 Court Bungalows, Udimore Road, Udimore TN31 6BE Proposed two bay garage with store.

RR/2017/1417/P: Mandalay, Battle Hill, Battle TN33 0DA Erection of chalet bungalow.

RR/2017/1398/P: Darwell Beech Farm, Darwell Hill, Battle TN33 9QL Erection of a detached garage.

RR/2017/1403/P: 24 Station Road - Land at, Hurst Green TN19 7PL Outline: Erection of detached single storey bungalow.

RR/2017/1352/P: 24, 24A, 24B & 24C Mount Street, Battle TN33 0EG Proposed re-cladding of properties.

RR/2017/1379/P: 23 Park Road, Flat 1, Bexhill TN39 3HZ Single storey rear extension. Replace window with bi-fold doors and erect external stairs and landing.

RR/2017/1382/P: Fairview Farm, Foots Lane, Burwash TN19 7LE Variation of conditions 2 & 9 imposed on RR/2015/1727/P to allow demolition of existing barn, extension of residential curtilage & siting of mobile home.

RR/2017/1384/P: 8 The Martlets, Broad Oak, Brede TN31 6DN Single storey side extension and porch (amendment to approved scheme reference RR/2016/1743/P.)

RR/2017/1385/T: 12 Orchard Way, Sedlescombe TN33 0RD T1 Oak - Lift to 6m, thin crown by approx. 20% & reduce overhang to property.

RR/2017/1386/P: Clymshurst, Heathfield Road, Burwash TN19 7NB Proposed single storey side extension and two storey rear extension.