Playgroup ownership to be kept in Rye?

The future of a Rye playgroup should be secured as the district council has been recommended to sell the building to the tenants or the town.

Rother District Council’s cabinet will discuss selling the freehold of Rye Pre-School Playgroup to either the group or Rye Town Council for £10,000 instead of auctioning it on Monday (February 13).

The playgroup offered to pay the reserve, £10,000, after Rother decided to auction it in September, having originally stated it was unable to afford it.

This was dependent on a £5,000 grant from Rye council, which decided it would rather buy the freehold itself in December.

The playgroup told Rother it would prefer it was sold to the town rather than going to auction but should Rye council agree to the grant, it is understood the playgroup would purchase it.

The property is under a 99-year lease and officers consider selling it to the council or the playground is safer than auctioning it.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.