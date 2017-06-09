GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Improved turnout in Bexhill and Battle

More people have turned out to vote in the 2017 general election than two years ago.

A turnout of 73.25 per cent has been announced for this year’s vote, compared to 70.5 per cent in 2015.

Counting is underway at the De La Warr Pavilion with a result estimated at around 3am.

Conservative Huw Merriman became MP in 2015 with 30,245 votes ahead of UKIP’s Geoffrey Bastin on 10,170.

Mr Merriman is standing again this year, up against Christine Bayliss (Labour), Joel Kemp (Liberal Democrats), Geoffrey Bastin (UKIP) and Jonathan Kent (Green Party).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.