GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Improved turnout in Hastings and Rye

More people have turned out to vote in the 2017 general election than two years ago.

A turnout of 70.05 per cent has been announced for this year’s vote, compared to 68 per cent in 2015.

Counting is underway at the Horntye Sports Complex in Hastings, with a result expected at around 2am.

If exit polls are correct Home Secretary Amber Rudd could be in danger of being unseated by Labour in Hastings and Rye.

Labour’s candidate Peter Chowney, who is also leader of Hastings Borough Council, is looking to overturn a majority of 4,796 votes from 2015.

If the exit poll is true the Conservatives would be 12 seats short of an overall majority, on 314, with 266 for Labour, 34 for the SNP, and 14 for the Lib Dems.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.