Peter Chowney reacts to ‘frustrating but incredibly good result’

Peter Chowney has reacted to a ‘frustrating but incredibly good result’ after losing out in the battle for the Hastings and Rye seat by 346 votes.

Amber Rudd secured 25,668 votes compared to Mr Chowney’s 25,322 votes. Liberal Democrat Nick Perry was third with 1,885 votes followed by Michael Phillips (1,479 votes) and Nicholas Wilson (412 votes).

Mr Chowney, leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “It’s the biggest Labour vote in Hastings ever and was a big turnout.

“It’s now a very marginal seat and it’s entirely possible we may have another General Election in the autumn.

“It’s very frustrating but was an incredibly good result and campaign with so many people involved.”

Speaking after the result was announced, Ms Rudd said: “I want to thank the returning officer and all the fantastic counting agents who have done the job twice this evening. We’re all very grateful to you for staying so late and doing such a professional job. Thank you.

“I would also like to thank my team who have done such a fantastic job supporting me and working with me to make sure that we had a really good turnout on the day.

“I would particularly like to thank the Labour candidate Peter Chowney who I know well and who I’m sure will continue his role as leader of the council. Thank you Peter for having a good, effective and fair fight.

“I’m deeply honoured to have been re-elected for the third time by residents of Hastings and Rye. This is a fantastic place to live and work and I am going to continue, I hope, to build on the great opportunities and great regeneration that’s been taking place in this area – improving our schools, improving our NHS and getting the infrastructure investment we need.

“This is what really matters to me and this is what I hope to continue to deliver for the fantastic constituency of Hastings and Rye.

“Thank you very much.”

