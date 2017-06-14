Pump up the tyres and get in gear for annual 1066 Cycling Festival...

The local area’s annual two day 1066 Cycling Festival, which celebrates all things cycling, will be wheeled out in Hastings and Bexhill this weekend.

Now in its second year, the event showcases a range of fantastic cycling events, demonstrations and family fun activities.

Organised by Hastings Borough Council’s Active Hastings team supported by Rother District Council, the 1066 Cycling Festival kicks off at Stade Open Space, Hastings on Saturday (June 17).

Join Handsome Bicycles Historic Half Hundred and Hastings 1st Sportive for a British Cycling endorsed 50 mile ride taking in the best views of the 1066 area, setting off from 8.30am.

At 9.30am join 1066 Cycle Club for a 14 mile morning cycle ride starting at Stade Open Space.

Other events throughout the day include free 30 minute Learn to Ride taster lessons, BMX demos and, starting at 7pm there’s Bike Bomb Races at Bottle Alley.

On both days the UK’s leading freestyle mountain bike stunt team, Savage Skills Stunt Team present interactive, jaw dropping shows suitable for audiences of all ages with impressive tricks, jumps and stunts.

Funky bike band LaDinamo perform music on cycles playing along the seafront. Participants battle it out on static bikes in Rollapaluza over a sprint distance at speeds in excess of 50mph. Bike Decorating provided by Treasure Tots-take your own bike and give it a new look!

Pav Bryan presents a talk on ‘How to be awesome at cycling’. There’s a Treasure Hunt, Cycle Jumble Sale, and free bike maintenance will be provided by Cytech mechanics at Handsome Bicycles.

The fun continues on Father’s Day, Sunday June, 18 at the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill.

At 10am join the 1066 Cycle Club for the 12 mile Bexhill/Hastings Greenway Circular Cycle Ride. There’s a Coastal Current Trail Ride led by Bexhill Wheelers, a Molton Bike Display by Bexhill Bicycle Hire, Bexhill Lions Club will be sizzling up a storm with their acclaimed BBQ, or join the Classic Cycle Group for a Local Modern Vintage Ride around Bexhill and picnic at 1.30pm. Booking for some events is necessary. Call 01424 451051 or visit: 1066country.com/cyclingfestival